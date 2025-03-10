Author Meredith Green’s New Book, “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel,” Follows One Woman’s Journey from England to New York to Find and Marry a Wealthy Tycoon

Recent release “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meredith Green is a riveting novel that centers around Lady Sophie Woodwright, whose family is on the brink of financial ruin. With no marriage prospects left in Europe, Sophie is sent away to America, where she quickly finds herself caught between two wealthy tycoons vying for her affection.