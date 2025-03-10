Author Meredith Green’s New Book, “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel,” Follows One Woman’s Journey from England to New York to Find and Marry a Wealthy Tycoon
Recent release “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meredith Green is a riveting novel that centers around Lady Sophie Woodwright, whose family is on the brink of financial ruin. With no marriage prospects left in Europe, Sophie is sent away to America, where she quickly finds herself caught between two wealthy tycoons vying for her affection.
Hays, KS, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meredith Green, a New York City-based author and playwright who resides in Brooklyn with her husband, daughter, and rescue dog, Ziggy, has completed her new book, “The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel”: a stirring romance that centers around a young woman who, in order to save her family from financial despair following her father’s passing, is sent away to find a wealthy American tycoon to marry.
“After the death of her father, the earl of Southampton, Lady Sophie Woodwright is confronted with the financial ruin of her family,” writes Green. “With no marriage prospects in Europe, Sophie’s brother sends her to New York City to find and marry a wealthy tycoon before the news of their ruin reaches America. Subject of much gossip in New York City, Lady Sophie’s every move is reported in New York’s leading gossip column, ‘The Town’. Although she is quickly aligned with the eligible, wealthy, and handsome Archie Baker III, Sophie finds herself daydreaming about a handsome stranger with whom she had a chance encounter one evening. When this handsome stranger turns out to be Archie’s best friend and notorious millionaire rake, Matthew Albouhrne, Sophie’s world becomes more complicated. Forced to manage her growing passions for Matthew with her developing courtship with Archie, Sophie finds herself caught between two of the most eligible American tycoons.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Meredith Green’s enthralling tale is the author’s debut novel, as well as the first entry of her “New York Society Novel” series. Expertly paced and character-driven, readers will find themselves spellbound with each turn of the page as Sophie must make an impossible choice, risking her family’s future in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Most Eligible: A New York Society Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
