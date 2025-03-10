Stephanie Davis’s Newly Released “Pushing through the Mud” is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry That Offers Spiritual Encouragement
“Pushing through the Mud” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Davis is a heartfelt compilation of poetry written over twenty years, designed to inspire, uplift, and provide spiritual guidance during both joyful and difficult times.
Olivette, MO, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pushing through the Mud”: a collection of empowering poems that speak to the heart of life’s struggles and triumphs. “Pushing through the Mud” is the creation of published author, Stephanie Davis, who was born in the Midwest. She is a degreed professional with master’s level coursework in industrial organizational psychology and human resources management. Davis graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology, with a minor in criminal justice, from Missouri State University. She pursued a master’s level education in industrial organizational psychology at Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois, and enrolled in human resources management classes at Webster University.
Davis shares, “This publication is a compilation of poetry written over a twenty-year period. Its purpose and objective are to inspire, encourage, and motivate through various situations and to provide spiritual awareness during times in our lives when we are both joyful and melancholy, facing trials, tribulations, and uncertainty about the present and future.
“The publication demonstrates that God’s infallible Scripture can also be translated into poetry. I pray this book serves as a reference or meaningful guide in the future, during times when the reader needs to feel enlightened, requires encouragement, or seeks spiritual guidance and assurance of God’s help and presence in their life. I hope the reader enjoys this publication.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Davis’s new book offers a unique and uplifting perspective on overcoming adversity with faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Pushing through the Mud” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pushing through the Mud,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
