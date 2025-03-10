Danielle Pendleton’s Newly Released "Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!" is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Story About Self-Expression and Confidence
“Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Pendleton is delightful and engaging story that follows a spirited young girl who isn’t too fond of having her picture taken, teaching kids the value of embracing who they are.
Brewton, AL, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!”: a fun and relatable children’s book that explores the world through the eyes of an expressive young girl learning to navigate her feelings about being in the spotlight. “Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!” is the creation of published author, Danielle Pendleton, a dedicated wife and mother of two.
Pendleton shares, “Hey there. It’s Annabel-Lee speaking. In this book, you’ll get to meet little ol’ me. Which is totally rad, cause then I get to meet little ol’ you. Awesome, right?
“Oh, and if you didn’t know, rad means awesome, cool, radical.
“Anyways, I don’t like taking pictures. When I hear the words, 'Say cheese,' it’s like creepy-crawlies are trying to sing. If you are wondering what that sounds like, let me just say, 'It’s not pleasant.' In fact, it’s downright annoying.
“So go ahead and take a seat. It’s time you find out a little more about me. Could taking pictures or not taking pictures really mean anything? That’s for me to tell and for you to find out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Pendleton’s new book is a heartwarming and humorous journey of self-discovery that encourages children to embrace their unique personalities and feelings.
Consumers can purchase “Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories