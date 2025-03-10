Peautre Robinson’s Newly Released "The Battles of My Faith" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Testament to the Power of Faith and Relationship with God
“The Battles of My Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peautre Robinson is a deeply personal exploration of faith, offering readers encouragement to strengthen their relationship with Jesus through every challenge and triumph in life.
Bronx, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Battles of My Faith”: a moving and insightful work that reflects on the unique journey of faith each individual experiences. “The Battles of My Faith” is the creation of published author, Peautre Robinson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother from Jamaica who now resides in the United States.
Robinson shares, “Every life with Jesus has its own flavor; just like the snowflakes, no two lives are alike. In taking you into the inner workings of my relationship, I hope to give him glory and inspire you to grow in your relationship with him. Don’t make your interaction with Jesus a religion; instead, make it a relationship of moment-by-moment communication. In the smallest detail and the biggest challenges, may your eyes of faith be open to see him as the friend that sticks closer than a brother. In spite of our human failings, our Heavenly Father loves us more than we will ever truly understand this side of heaven and asks for our hand to walk with us, talk with us, and show himself might on your behalf in the battles of your faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peautre Robinson’s new book is an inspiring resource for those seeking to navigate life’s challenges with faith, grace, and a closer relationship with Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “The Battles of My Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Battles of My Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories