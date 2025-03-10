Janice Balo’s Newly Released "Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker" is a Heartwarming Tale of Ambition, Friendship, and the Sweet Rewards of Hard Work

“Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Balo is an inspiring story about an eleven-year-old boy whose journey of making and selling pies opens doors to new opportunities, lasting friendships, and a bright future.