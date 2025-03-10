Janice Balo’s Newly Released "Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker" is a Heartwarming Tale of Ambition, Friendship, and the Sweet Rewards of Hard Work
“Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Balo is an inspiring story about an eleven-year-old boy whose journey of making and selling pies opens doors to new opportunities, lasting friendships, and a bright future.
Newark, OH, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker”: a delightful and inspiring story of an eleven-year-old boy who discovers the sweet rewards of ambition, friendship, and setting goals. “Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker” is the creation of published author, Janice Balo, who lives in a 123-year-old house that her family calls home. They have lived there for fifty-five years, so they have a lot of memories. Janice is a wife of sixty-two years. She has four children, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. By the time this book is published, there will be one more great-grandson in their family. Her family is large and loved.
Janice Balo shares, “Tommy Zoewicker is a story about an eleven-year-old boy. He learns by accident that a little bit of knowledge can take you a long way. A lot of knowledge will open many doors in your life. Tommy learns to make pies with his mother’s help. Making pies leads to selling pies, meeting new people, and making new friends. Selling his pies teaches Tommy how to save money and have money for his pocket, all while having fun. Having and saving his money leads to his future of going to college. College opens doors for a perfect job. Tommy learns that life can be a sweet treat when you have goals. Goals give you something to look forward to. Tommy didn’t know at his young age that it would lead him to find a beautiful wife and have a great life—all because he learned to make pies.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Balo’s new book is an uplifting story that encourages young readers to pursue their goals and enjoy the sweetness of life along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy Zoewicker, the Pie Maker,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
