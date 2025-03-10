CDR. Richard Boyce, USN RETIRED’s Newly Released “Beneath This Flag” is a Poignant Tribute to Service and Sacrifice
“Beneath This Flag” from Christian Faith Publishing author CDR. Richard Boyce, USN RETIRED is a heartfelt collection of poetry capturing the camaraderie, courage, and patriotism of those who serve beneath the waves in the U.S. Navy’s submarine force.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beneath This Flag”: a moving poetic tribute that explores the experiences, sacrifices, and enduring patriotism of submariners. “Beneath This Flag” is the creation of published author, CDR. Richard Boyce, USN RETIRED, who enlisted in the Navy in 1962 at the age of nineteen. His primary goals at that time were to travel the world, improve his education, avoid the draft, and maybe get a tattoo. Over the span of thirty-two years, he traveled much of the world, rose to the rank of commander passing through the enlisted and warrant officer ranks, had command of an afloat vessel in Pearl Harbor and a shore base in Florida, and graduated summa cum laude from Valdosta State University with a BS degree while assigned to Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia.
Boyce shares, “This group of poems is the result of many conversations and memories of some of the finest sailors and officers ever to explore the ocean depths in a submarine. We often discussed our reasons for choosing submarine duty. The answer always seemed to be love of country and a desire to honor the sacrifices of our forefathers. Many just wanted to do something exciting while defending the flag of freedom that was passed down to us. We had taken an oath to defend that flag at all costs.
“We never discussed the danger that surrounded us or the fact that submariners of other nations were out there participating in that cat-and-mouse game. It was understood that we never discussed the loss of two of our boats, one of which took one of our former shipmates on eternal patrol.
“Every submarine I rode is now scrap metal, but my memories of those courageous young men I have attempted to preserve in verse.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CDR. Richard Boyce, USN RETIRED’s new book provides a unique glimpse into the lives of submariners, honoring their bravery and dedication to defending the United States.
Consumers can purchase “Beneath This Flag” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beneath This Flag,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
