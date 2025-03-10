Mark Fuller’s Newly Released "My Fallow Ground" is an Inspiring Testament to the Power of Faith in Life’s Most Challenging Moments
“My Fallow Ground: How 'Brokenness' Can Be Your Best Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Fuller is a compelling exploration of personal struggle, spiritual renewal, and the transformative power of trusting God through life’s hardships.
Moore, OK, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Fallow Ground: How 'Brokenness' Can Be Your Best Friend”: a deeply personal and faith-filled account of overcoming adversity and finding purpose through life’s most difficult trials. “My Fallow Ground: How 'Brokenness' Can Be Your Best Friend” is the creation of published author, Mark Fuller, a dedicated husband and father who enrolled at McLennan Community College before later going on to Texas Bible College.
Fuller shares, “No one wants to experience brokenness on any level. Yet the prophet, under the anointing of the Holy Spirit, challenged, Break up your fallow ground' (Hosea 10:12).
“In his personal story of triumph over tragedy, Mark recounts how his life was broken apart by an auto accident. This horrific experience reawakened his spiritual life, and Mark turned to Jesus with all his heart.
“Today Mark is declaring the gospel and pointing out the possibilities of how God can truly make all things work together for the good. 'The worst day of my life was the best day of my life.'
“In this book, Mark relates his testimony and provides scriptural accounts of individuals who encountered overwhelming odds but were able to overcome with God’s help. He provides a detailed description of “fallow ground” and how it relates to our own hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Fuller’s new book is a powerful reminder that brokenness is not the end of the story—it is the beginning of a renewed faith and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “My Fallow Ground: How 'Brokenness' Can Be Your Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Fallow Ground: How 'Brokenness' Can Be Your Best Friend,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
