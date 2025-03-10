Jodi Morgan’s Newly Released "Ole Blue Truck" is a Heartwarming Tale of Hope, Renewal, and Finding Value in Unexpected Places
“Ole Blue Truck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodi Morgan is an uplifting children’s story that follows the journey of a forgotten old truck longing for a second chance, teaching readers about perseverance and self-worth.
Leeds, AL, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ole Blue Truck”: a touching and inspiring story that brings to life the journey of a little truck that refuses to be defined by its worn-out exterior. “Ole Blue Truck” is the creation of published author, Jodi Morgan, a full-time mother and also helps with her family business, Hwy 25 Garage. She gives credit to her late grandfather for her love of writing. Each story she writes comes from real-life events that she has experienced. Her daughter has inspired her to follow her dreams of writing, and she can’t wait to share her stories with you.
Morgan shares, “This is a story about a little truck that has been labeled as junk. He knows he is more than that and just needs someone to take the time to see it too. Sure, he has some imperfections. The rust has officially covered his entire truck body, and he hasn’t been driven in years. Still, somehow, he knows he can be restored. Will he find his forever home? Follow along to see what happens.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodi Morgan’s new book is a delightful and meaningful read for children and families, reminding them that everyone, no matter their past, has value and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Ole Blue Truck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ole Blue Truck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
