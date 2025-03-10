Haylee Jay Carpenter’s Newly Released "Meet the Flock" is Charming Children’s Book Celebrating the Joy of Farm Life and Beloved Pet Chickens
“Meet the Flock” from Christian Faith Publishing author Haylee Jay Carpenter is a delightful and engaging story inspired by the real chickens in the author’s own backyard, bringing young readers on a fun-filled farmyard adventure.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Meet the Flock”: a heartwarming introduction to the lovable chickens that make up a young farm girl’s cherished flock. “Meet the Flock” is the creation of published author, Haylee Jay Carpenter, a ten-year-old who is living her best life. She loves being outdoors with all her animals. She especially loves chickens, her pets that inspired her to write this book! When she is not out taking care of her chickens, you can find her swimming, running, riding horses, or riding her motorcycle.
Carpenter shares, “If you love chickens, this is the book for you! In this book, you will find the main characters are real chickens that are a part of Haylee’s flock. This is the perfect children’s story!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Haylee Jay Carpenter’s new book is a sweet and engaging read for young animal lovers, offering a glimpse into the joys of raising chickens and forming special bonds with farmyard friends.
Consumers can purchase “Meet the Flock” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Meet the Flock,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
