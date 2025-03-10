Peter Boice’s Newly Released "Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Uplifting Collection of Reflections and Devotions
“Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Boice is an inspired compilation of writings filled with faith, gratitude, and encouragement, offering readers a deeper connection to the Holy Spirit.
Erie, PA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3”: a deeply moving collection of prayers and reflections that inspire faith and spiritual growth. “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3” is the creation of published author, Peter Boice, a devoted Pentecostal/Catholic.
Peter Boice shares, “Gratitude is the message the Holy Spirit makes. Now at Conard House, I have a safe abode at Bravialer. I had lost my ability to keep up my home.
This faith community was my mom’s wish for me. These writings are Holy Spirit–inspired. They reflect my Holy Spirit baptism over thirty years ago.
“Let God lead you. Be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Boice’s new book is a spiritual guide brimming with inspired prayers and insights for believers seeking to deepen their faith and connection to God.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers from Heaven: Volume 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
