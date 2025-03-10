Brandon Jordan’s Newly Released “Practicing Tranquility: A Legal Memoir” is a Compelling Reflection on Law, Life, and Personal Growth
“Practicing Tranquility: A Legal Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandon Jordan is a thought-provoking and deeply personal exploration of a career in law, the journey through grief, and the pursuit of tranquility in later life.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Practicing Tranquility: A Legal Memoir”: an engaging and introspective work that takes readers on a journey through the life and career of a seasoned legal professional. “Practicing Tranquility: A Legal Memoir” is the creation of published author, Brandon Jordan, who has practiced law in Louisiana and Georgia for over forty years. He also taught thirty semesters of college-level courses in philosophy, logic, and world religions, ranging from basic business ethics to the ethereal philosophy of law.
The selections from his autobiography are published herein for the first time. They are all true stories, told simply and in as few words as possible.
Brandon Jordan shares, “I really am the luckiest guy in the world because I married Ruth. Because of her, I had a wonderful life and a second career. After practicing law—particularly banking law, which I recommend for its methodical ways and methodical hours—I began teaching in college, which I really enjoyed.
“After Ruth died, I didn’t know how to get back into the social world; by then, my health had declined to the point that I was a serious stroke risk and something of a walking heart attack. As part of psychotherapy, I was able to sob profusely and articulate a response to the question 'What would you like to do before you die?' So now I’m alive and well, able to reflect upon my life with gratitude, and offer this memoir for you to read.
“Half of all proceeds from the sale of this book go to The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center, a nonprofit social services agency in Lafayette, Louisiana.
“Please visit their website to learn more: www.acadianafamilytree.org.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Jordan’s new book is a heartfelt and eloquent memoir that blends legal wisdom with personal revelations, offering readers a unique perspective on a life well lived.
Consumers can purchase “Practicing Tranquility: A Legal Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Practicing Tranquility: A Legal Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
