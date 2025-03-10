Beverly Casey Southerland’s Newly Released "Under His Wings" is an Inspiring Collection of True Stories That Showcase God's Presence and Guidance in Everyday Life
“Under His Wings: A Collection of Short Stories of Living Life with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Casey Southerland is a heartwarming compilation of true stories that reveal how God works in the lives of ordinary people, providing comfort, protection, and guidance through His love and the Holy Spirit.
Savannah, TN, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Under His Wings: A Collection of Short Stories of Living Life with Jesus”: an uplifting collection of real-life stories that highlight the ways God touches and transforms the lives of everyday individuals. “Under His Wings: A Collection of Short Stories of Living Life with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Beverly Casey Southerland, a retired postmaster who lives with her husband, John, in the little river town of Savannah, Tennessee. She has a daughter and a stepdaughter also in Savannah, a son in Virginia, and a stepson in Oklahoma. Together, they have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She and her husband served in the music ministry of Cornerstone Baptist from 2013 until John’s health began to fail a couple of years ago.
Southerland shares, “This book contains true stories of how the Lord has moved in the lives of ordinary people to teach and provide guidance, comfort, protection, encouragement, direction, and illumination. Sometimes it is through dreams, scripture, the words of others, inner 'nudges' of the Holy Spirit, or circumstances.
Every story has been read, edited, and approved by its originator before being set to print.
“Hopefully, as you read, you will be convinced of the reality of God’s participation in the lives of those who love and seek Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Casey Southerland’s new book is a collection that encourages readers to recognize the ongoing presence of God in their lives and to trust in His guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Under His Wings: A Collection of Short Stories of Living Life with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Under His Wings: A Collection of Short Stories of Living Life with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
