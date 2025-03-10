Samuel W. Crump’s New Book "Past Perspectives Building Future Anticipations" is a Deeply Personal Collection of Reflections, Poetry, and Insights from a Life of Service
“Past Perspectives Building Future Anticipations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samuel W. Crump is a compelling memoir that preserves a legacy of community leadership, faith, and historical reflection, offering readers a heartfelt glimpse into the life and thoughts of a dedicated public servant and poet.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Past Perspectives Building Future Anticipations”: a powerful collection of writings that capture the wisdom, experiences, and reflections of a life dedicated to faith, family, and community. “Past Perspectives Building Future Anticipations” is the creation of published author, Samuel W. Crump.
Crump shares, “Samuel W. Crump loved the people he served in New Kent County, Virginia. He loved the NAACP, his New Elam Church Family. He loved and scolded his children and grandchildren and the great grandchildren. But most of all, he loved his 'Bunny,' our mom. Dad was a chair of the deacon board in his church, member of the men’s choir, church clerk, Sunday school teacher and more. In the community he was a speaker and poet, a member of the NAACP, and served many years on the board of supervisors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel W. Crump’s new book is a tribute to a life well-lived, capturing the voice of a man whose words continue to encourage and uplift.
Consumers can purchase “Past Perspectives Building Future Anticipations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Past Perspectives Building Future Anticipations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
