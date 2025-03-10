Alice McMurtry’s New Book, "Friction Strikes A Light Within," is a Poignant Series of Poems Exploring the Trials and Triumphs That Have Been Experienced in Life’s Journey
Visalia, CA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alice McMurtry, who holds two teaching credentials in Special Education and a Master’s degree, who also has been acknowledged for her parenting skills in a county magazine. She enjoys spending time with her family, and everlasting friends. She has completed her most recent book, “Friction Strikes A Light Within”: a stirring and heartfelt assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s lived experiences and the challenges that her beloved ones wanted her write, exploring the beauty of the world around her, the struggles that have been endured, and the human condition itself.
A little note, from the author:
"I am an ambitious person who is in-love with words; the good, the bad, and the craziest. They sparkle under illuminating light. I not only love reading books but also have a passion to write them. It’s always my pen running out of ink as I get to the punch line. I write endlessly. Even when it’s for kindergarten, I still love to scribble out my imagination and still believe in stargazing while making impeccable wishes during the darkest hour.
"This is proof that art lives outside of me. I have been living a life that is worth writing about with profound inspiration through life’s emotional disasters. Aspiration pushed me through setbacks to open myself up to life and make as many friends as I can along the way. This is life whipping up the sweetest decadence in this journey. I am thankful for this opportunity to share, 'Friction Strikes A Light Within,' with you so that you may find your purpose in living a full-hearted life."
Published by Fulton Books, Alice McMurtry’s book is a profound series that offers readers a window into the author’s very soul as she weaves a poetic tapestry of love, heartache, loss, and triumph. Deeply personal and candid, “Friction Strikes a Light Within” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, bringing comfort and healing to those facing their own challenges. Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Friction Strikes A Light Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
