Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy.
East Lansing, MI, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gillette's Interstate RV is set to launch its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event designed to provide customers with exclusive savings, competitive trade-in values, and flexible financing options. As one of the premier RV dealerships in Haslett, Michigan, Gillette's Interstate RV offers a vast selection of new and pre-owned travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes to suit every traveler's needs.
Running from March 2 - April 7 , this sale presents an excellent opportunity for both first-time buyers and seasoned RVers to explore affordable paths toward owning or upgrading their RV.
With over 50 years of experience serving the Midwest RV community, Gillette's Interstate RV continues to provide top-tier customer service, helping adventurers find the perfect vehicle for their road trips and outdoor excursions. This event reflects the dealership's commitment to making RV ownership more accessible and affordable.
Exclusive Discounts – Special event pricing on a wide range of new and used RVs.
Top Trade-In Values – Customers can receive competitive offers for their current RVs.
Flexible Financing Options – Affordable monthly payments available for qualifying buyers.
Wide Inventory Selection – Models suited for weekend campers, full-time travelers, and everyone in between.
"We designed this sale to provide RV buyers with a stress-free, affordable way to upgrade or purchase their first RV," said Stephanie, General Manager at Gillette's Interstate RV. "With exclusive pricing, flexible financing, and top-dollar trade-in values, this is the perfect opportunity to start planning new adventures."
Shoppers can browse a curated selection of leading RV brands with floor plans that offer comfort, convenience, and durability for all types of travel. Whether looking for a luxury motorhome, a compact travel trailer, or a family-friendly fifth wheel, Gillette's experienced team will assist customers in finding the right fit for their lifestyle.
Sale Dates: March 2 - April 7
Location: Gillette's Interstate RV, 7210 E Saginaw St., Haslett, MI
Contact: 517-339-8271
Website: www.gillettesrv.com
For over 50 years, Gillette's Interstate RV has been a trusted name in the RV industry, offering a diverse inventory of new and used RVs, expert service, and customized financing options. As a family-owned dealership, the company prioritizes customer satisfaction, ensuring buyers receive personalized attention and guidance in choosing their ideal RV.
For media inquiries or further details, contact Jay at pr@gillettesrv.com.
Contact
Jay Gillette
517-339-8271
https://www.gillettesinterstaterv.com
