Author Marty Gammons’s New Book, "Will You Think of Me When You Dance," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Documenting the Struggles the Author Has Endured
Recent release “Will You Think of Me When You Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marty Gammons is a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems that shares the anguish and hurt the author has experienced throughout the years. As Gammons pens each poem to release his emotions, each entry is sure to resonate with readers who have ever felt lost or confused in the chaos of the world.
Winston-Salem, NC, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marty Gammons, who grew up in the hills of Southern Appalachia and traveled much of the South in the military, has completed his new book, “Will You Think of Me When You Dance”: a compelling assortment of poems that expresses the pain and struggles the author has faced throughout his life, sharing each of these emotions and experiences in the hope of connecting with readers who have endured the same situations.
“Countless moments with nightmare-fueled depression take a toll on the mind and soul of a person,” shares Gammons. “Writing about the pain felt at the lowest moments and spreading those painful yet delicate emotions on paper became a daily release. These words or descriptions of the pain of broken love and mental health illnesses were never meant to be shared. Lonely personal thoughts, maybe even a diary of emotions, were meant to be collected in the dusty bottom of a drawer. However, in an effort to express the darkest pain, some of the poems were exposed to a few friends and a counselor who encouraged the publishing of the anguish-filled collection.
“After more than ten years, one final plea, in tears, opened the thoughts of publishing the misery. She explained how deep the poems had touched her and helped her to better understand, cope, and deal with her own battles with depression and other mental health issues. This created a revelation that maybe someone could benefit from reading the work. An exciting yet challenging journey was begun to publish the works with hopes of helping those who struggle to understand. They are not alone; their thoughts match the thoughts of many others in the world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marty Gammons’s enthralling series will captivate readers with each entry, helping them to understand the difficulties the author has endured over the years, and how writing has served as a cathartic release of his emotions. Deeply personal and candid, “Will You Think of Me When You Dance” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life and leave a lasting impact long after the final verse.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Will You Think of Me When You Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
