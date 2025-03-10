Author Marty Gammons’s New Book, "Will You Think of Me When You Dance," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Documenting the Struggles the Author Has Endured

Recent release “Will You Think of Me When You Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marty Gammons is a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems that shares the anguish and hurt the author has experienced throughout the years. As Gammons pens each poem to release his emotions, each entry is sure to resonate with readers who have ever felt lost or confused in the chaos of the world.