Author Helen A.J. Linker’s New Book, "Let No One Know," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows One Woman’s Discovery of Her Great-Aunt’s Life in France During WWII

Recent release “Let No One Know” from Newman Springs Publishing author Helen A.J. Linker is a captivating historical novel that centers around Mia, who discovers the adventures that her great-aunt Gabriella Sinclair experienced while in Lyon, France, during the height of the Second World War in the 1940s.