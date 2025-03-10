Author Helen A.J. Linker’s New Book, "Let No One Know," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows One Woman’s Discovery of Her Great-Aunt’s Life in France During WWII
Recent release “Let No One Know” from Newman Springs Publishing author Helen A.J. Linker is a captivating historical novel that centers around Mia, who discovers the adventures that her great-aunt Gabriella Sinclair experienced while in Lyon, France, during the height of the Second World War in the 1940s.
Danville, PA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helen A.J. Linker, who developed a lifelong passion for history at an early age, has completed her new book, “Let No One Know”: a gripping and enthralling story of a young woman’s discover of her great-aunt’s escapades in France during WWII, discovering her deep connection to an epic historic adventure.
“Going to visit school friends from the Sorbonne in 1939 turned out to be quite an adventure that was unexpected and for which Gabriella Sinclair was not prepared,” shares Linker. “As her great-niece Mia found out years later, her great-aunt had become involved with a French Resistance soldier. But those times made you question what was important and what wasn’t. What was necessary and what didn’t you need? Who did you trust? Where could you hide? Who depended on you for their life?
“Mia discovered how fickle those times were in WWII France for her great-aunt and how it affected her life! Mia was to find out how in some unusual ways. There was a vast difference between Philadelphia of the near present and the life of Lyon, France, in the 1940s.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Helen A.J. Linker’s riveting tale is partly inspired by the author’s interest in French history, which increased after discovering her relationship to one of the three brothers who fought alongside William the Conqueror in 1066. Expertly paced and researched, “Let No One Know” is sure to transport readers with each turn of the page, bringing them along on a spellbinding saga that explores the past’s impact on the present.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Let No One Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
