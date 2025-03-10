Author Ricky Whitmire’s New Book, "The Streets We Roamed," is a Powerful True Story About the Brotherhood Between Two Men Sworn to Protect the Citizens of Maryland
Recent release “The Streets We Roamed: To Serve and Protect. True Stories about Real Crimes and the Hunt for Suspects” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ricky Whitmire is a collection of true stories that follows two investigators from two different police agencies and how their paths intertwined in their search for the most violent offenders.
Stoney Beach, MD, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ricky Whitmire, a retired law enforcement professional with thirty-one years of service, has completed his new book, “The Streets We Roamed: To Serve and Protect. True Stories about Real Crimes and the Hunt for Suspects”: a compelling true account that follows the author’s time serving in law enforcement as he and a fellow investigator develop a beautiful bond of friendship and brotherhood while tracking down some of Maryland’s more violent offenders.
“This book highlights the careers of two investigators from different law enforcement agencies and their search for violent wanted suspects,” writes Whitmire. “It’s about their friendship, brotherhood, and the oath they had taken to protect the citizens of the State of Maryland. Above all, these are true criminal investigations conducted by two investigators who were always there for one another through life and death situations.
“You will be taken behind the scenes of hotel drug interdiction investigations and will experience the risk taken by undercover detectives. You will experience life and death situations during their pursuit of armed suspects and, above all, you will be taken on a journey in the life of two aggressive investigators. You will walk the streets of Baltimore, executing no-knock search warrants and entering row homes for armed suspects wanted for sawed-off shotgun robberies and witness their fight for survival while making the arrest. You will travel with them as they investigate and search for a violent rapist wanted for multiple kidnappings and sexual assaults, including that of an eight-year-old girl. You will follow them during their pursuit of an auto theft organization that was terrorizing the streets of Baltimore County and Baltimore City and accompany them during a two-and-a-half-year undercover narcotic investigation dealing with violent Puerto Rican and Jamaican drug traffickers.
“This book will take you to neighborhoods throughout the state of Maryland as they track violent suspects with the US Marshal’s Violent Crimes Task Force. Above all, you will travel from Baltimore County to the City and all the roads between in the streets they roamed in the pursuit of wanted suspects. These are true stories about real crimes and their hunt for suspects.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ricky Whitmire’s enthralling memoir will transport readers as they follow along on Whitmire’s tales and discover just how difficult law enforcement has to work in order to serve and protect the people. Deeply personal and candid, “The Streets We Roamed” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
