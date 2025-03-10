Author Garrett Skinner’s New Book, "Waking Nightmares," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows Disparate Heroes Who Are Mankind’s Last Hope Against Destruction
Recent release “Waking Nightmares” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garrett Skinner is a compelling novel set in Sunder, a world on the brink of destruction as an ancient evil force wreaks havoc and chaos across the land. As nations fall, one empire is left standing, serving as the last bastion of hope against the tide of darkness.
Ithaca, MI, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Garrett Skinner has completed his new book, “Waking Nightmares”: a captivating and riveting saga that follows a group of heroes who must stand firm against an ancient evil that aims to destroy their world for good. But amidst the chaos, one arises that will ultimately determine the future of Sunder and mankind all together.
“Dark tidings begin to stir somewhere within the world of Sunder,” writes Skinner. “An ancient evil long forgotten threatens to awaken from its slumber, and no hero comes to stem the rising tide. Warriors instead flock to the more immediate threat--the ever-escalating war of beasts. The Elysian Empire stands alone as the first and last bastion against the forces of darkness, but can they rally to protect their broken world, or will humanity finally falter in their endless war?
“The key players in humanity's survival--Emperor Elric Elysia, Divine Storm Sy'la, Rodrigue Hart, and young Violet Ashtree--seem content to pursue more immediate goals while the demonic Borkul and the enigmatic hooded man press their advantage against humanity's weakening state. And yet, one young amnesiac awakens. Marked by cruelty and set upon a path of destruction and self-discovery that may yet determine the fate of Sunder.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Garrett Skinner’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this epic quest of good versus evil set in an imaginative and spellbinding new world. But as this final ray of hope fights on, will they be able to bring peace to Sunder, or allow it to fall into evil’s ever-expanding grasp?
Expertly paced and full of incredible world-building, “Waking Nightmares” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page right up until the epic climactic finale.
