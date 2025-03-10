Author Garrett Skinner’s New Book, "Waking Nightmares," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows Disparate Heroes Who Are Mankind’s Last Hope Against Destruction

Recent release “Waking Nightmares” from Newman Springs Publishing author Garrett Skinner is a compelling novel set in Sunder, a world on the brink of destruction as an ancient evil force wreaks havoc and chaos across the land. As nations fall, one empire is left standing, serving as the last bastion of hope against the tide of darkness.