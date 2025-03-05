Estate Advisor Legal Services Expands Referral Partnership Program for 2025
New York, NY, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Estate Advisor Legal Services, a national leader in estate planning and legal document services, has officially reopened enrollment for its referral partnership program, welcoming estate sale companies, property clean-out businesses, real estate agents, property investors, and home services providers into its exclusive network.
This expansion reflects increasing demand for a comprehensive, integrated solution that supports families through key life transitions, including inheritance, downsizing, probate, and estate sales. As a subsidiary of Estate Advisor Group, Estate Advisor Legal Services plays a pivotal role in providing accessible estate planning solutions while fostering partnerships with industry professionals who assist clients in managing and protecting their assets.
“The overwhelming response from professionals seeking to join this network highlights the growing need for seamless estate planning and home transition services,” said McKenzie Brown, Business Alliance Director at Estate Advisor Legal Services. “This initiative is designed to connect families with top-tier service providers who uphold the highest standards of professionalism and care.”
An Integrated Ecosystem for Estate and Legal Services
Estate Advisor Legal Services operates within the Estate Advisor Group network, which provides families with comprehensive solutions spanning estate sales, legal document preparation, and home services. The network is structured around two primary divisions:
• Estate Advisor Home Services – Specializing in estate sales, property clean-outs, and high-value estate liquidations, this division offers in-home and offsite sales solutions, helping families maximize asset value while preparing properties for sale.
• Estate Advisor Legal Services – A legal technology company that partners with estate attorneys and law firms to assist families in preparing wills, establishing living trusts, and ensuring compliance with state-specific estate laws.
By combining estate planning expertise with real estate and asset liquidation services, Estate Advisor Legal Services provides a one-stop solution that streamlines the estate transition process for families nationwide.
Opportunities for Legal Professionals
Alongside vendor enrollment, Estate Advisor Legal Services is actively expanding its network of law firms and estate attorneys. Legal professionals who join the program gain access to a nationwide client base, providing estate planning and probate assistance while leveraging Estate Advisor Group’s extensive referral network.
How to Join the Estate Advisor Legal Network
Industry professionals, estate attorneys, and service providers interested in joining the Estate Advisor Legal Services referral partnership program can submit applications through the company’s official website.
For more information and application details, visit Estate Advisor Legal Services.
About Estate Advisor Legal Services
Estate Advisor Legal Services is a trusted provider of estate planning solutions, offering families access to wills, living trusts, and probate assistance through a technology-driven platform. As a subsidiary of Estate Advisor Group, the company is part of a nationally recognized ecosystem that integrates estate legal services with home transition solutions.
About Estate Advisor Group
Founded in 2003, Estate Advisor Group (EAG) is the largest private referral network in the estate planning and estate sales industry. With over 2,700 affiliate partners and vendors nationwide, EAG connects families with trusted professionals across multiple sectors, providing expert guidance for life transitions such as inheritance, probate, and home downsizing.
Contact
McKenzie Brown
516-206-0892
www.EstateAdvisor.Legal
