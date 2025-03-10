Janet L. Scott’s New Book, "Sweet Generations," is a Collection of Delicious Dessert Recipes Designed by the Author Alongside Her Mother, Grandmother and Family Members
Recent release “Sweet Generations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet L. Scott is a cookbook offering readers a variety of mouthwatering dessert recipes that will impress any dinner guest. From scrumptious pies to multi-layered cakes, Scott’s recipes will turn any reader into a first-rate baker, no matter their experience in the kitchen.
Wittmann, AZ, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janet L. Scott has completed her new book, “Sweet Generations”: a collection of flavorful, easy-to-follow dessert recipes crafted by the author and her mother and grandmother that will turn any reader into a pro-baker.
As a pastry chef, or patisserie, author Janet L. Scott continually bakes with a strong passion. Her passion started when she was a small child baking with her grandmother, Margaret, and her mother, Donna.
After baking and figuring out their recipe cards, which was a challenge, she put together this beautiful cookbook to share and continue their legacy.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janet L. Scott’s engaging cookbook provides the tricks and advice every reader will require in order to master these recipes, helping them to become a master dessert chef in their own right.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sweet Generations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
