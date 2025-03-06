Professional Plumbing & Design is Celebrating 40 Years of Plumbing Excellence
Sarasota, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarasota's top residential and commercial plumbing service and pipelining company is celebrating 40 years in business. Family-owned and operated since 1985, Professional Plumbing & Design was founded by Ted Wittman with the help of his brother, Andy. Ted officially retired in 2013, handing the reins of the business to his sons, Matt and Ben, and Uncle Andy, who retired in 2023 - leaving another pair of Wittman brothers at the helm.
Over the past 40 years, their trucks have gotten bigger and the range of services broader, but the desire to be the area's best plumbing company that drove Ted and Andy to go out on their own hasn't changed. Of course, all companies want to be the best at what they do. What sets Professional Plumbing & Design apart from the rest is the family’s culture of treating their employees as well as they treat their customers.
With so many franchises coming into the area and local plumbing companies selling out to investment groups, Matt and Ben Wittman are proud of their company's long family history and the fact that their employees are not on commission so that customers can trust their professional advice.
Matt Wittman
941-355-5400
www.proplumbingdesign.com
