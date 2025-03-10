Author Angela Stanfield’s New Book, "Reckless Hope: Book Three," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Fight for Her Life on a Dangerous Reality Game Show

Recent release “Reckless Hope: Book Three” from Covenant Books author Angela Stanfield centers around Addie, a young woman trying to survive in a world controlled by the Global United Regions. But when she is captured by authorities, Addie will be forced to participate in a game show where her only options are to win or die.