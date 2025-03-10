Author Angela Stanfield’s New Book, "Reckless Hope: Book Three," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Fight for Her Life on a Dangerous Reality Game Show
Recent release “Reckless Hope: Book Three” from Covenant Books author Angela Stanfield centers around Addie, a young woman trying to survive in a world controlled by the Global United Regions. But when she is captured by authorities, Addie will be forced to participate in a game show where her only options are to win or die.
Nicholasville, KY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angela Stanfield, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, College of Social Work, has completed her new book, “Reckless Hope: Book Three”: a compelling tale of survival that follows one woman’s fight for her life on a reality game show with dangerous consequences, as her friends and loved ones on the outside struggle to break her out.
As a case manager, author Angela Stanfield has had the privilege of assisting adults and children with traumatic brain injury, autism, cerebral palsy, and histories of trauma and abuse. These special people taught her how to relish the unique perspectives of others and to know that everyone has worth and value. When not working, Stanfield loves building LEGO sets and spending time with family and friends in her home state of Kentucky.
“Addie has been arrested by the GURCD and taken straight to interrogation,” writes Stanfield. “The penalty for remaining as jackers and not accepting Namon Gordon’s amnesty offer is death. The desperate race to save Addie’s life begins. Rian and Kyle are determined to rescue her before it is too late. Before they can get to her, Addie suddenly appears on television. She is a participant on the show ‘Promise or Perish’ with Gracie Mack hosting.
“Addie’s friends watch in horror as she must begin to participate in the individual and group challenges of a show designed to torture and kill many of the participants. The clock is running out. Will Rian be able to outsmart Gracie Mack and the GUR to save his wife?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angela Stanfield’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along as Addie’s life hands in the balance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Reckless Hope: Book Three” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Reckless Hope: Book Three” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
