Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of MobileLite Workforce Management Solution for Turlock Irrigation District (TID)
Las Vegas, NV, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite at Turlock Irrigation District (TID), following a rapid and efficient 5-month onboarding.
TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation water and electric utility that has been serving over 240,000 customers in Central California since 1887. TID selected Origin to replace its legacy solution after thorough evaluation, choosing to implement Origin MobileLite, a proprietary cloud-based mobile workforce solution right-sized for utilities seeking a lighter weight offering.
“TID is pleased that the implementation of Origin MobileLite sets us up to further our goal of providing excellent service to our customers through the use of modern tools,” said Jared Crook, TID Metering Division Manager. “A heavy field service cloud solution wasn’t right for the needs of our utility. We believe Origin MobileLite will give us an efficient way to communicate between our CIS platform and our field team, while providing the functionality to manage our service order operations.”
Origin has previously guided Modesto Irrigation District, also located in the California Central Valley, through a successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite and has supported their use of the solution for eight years. Origin currently provides MobileLite to many North American utility and municipal customers, supplying a cloud-based and cost-efficient solution for electric, gas, or water utilities and beyond that is fully integrated out-of-the-box and plug-and-play with Oracle CC&B, C2M, and CCS.
“MobileLite is purpose-built for the unique requirements of the utility and municipal markets,” said Justin Saye, President and CEO of Origin. “From the ground-up, MobileLite provides out-ofthe-box CIS integrated functionality, that would otherwise require significant time, effort, or compromise from competing solutions. Origin is pleased to assist TID in optimizing their field service operations, with a solution that’s right-sized for their needs.”
Visit originutility.com to learn more.
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation water and electric utility that has been serving over 240,000 customers in Central California since 1887. TID selected Origin to replace its legacy solution after thorough evaluation, choosing to implement Origin MobileLite, a proprietary cloud-based mobile workforce solution right-sized for utilities seeking a lighter weight offering.
“TID is pleased that the implementation of Origin MobileLite sets us up to further our goal of providing excellent service to our customers through the use of modern tools,” said Jared Crook, TID Metering Division Manager. “A heavy field service cloud solution wasn’t right for the needs of our utility. We believe Origin MobileLite will give us an efficient way to communicate between our CIS platform and our field team, while providing the functionality to manage our service order operations.”
Origin has previously guided Modesto Irrigation District, also located in the California Central Valley, through a successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite and has supported their use of the solution for eight years. Origin currently provides MobileLite to many North American utility and municipal customers, supplying a cloud-based and cost-efficient solution for electric, gas, or water utilities and beyond that is fully integrated out-of-the-box and plug-and-play with Oracle CC&B, C2M, and CCS.
“MobileLite is purpose-built for the unique requirements of the utility and municipal markets,” said Justin Saye, President and CEO of Origin. “From the ground-up, MobileLite provides out-ofthe-box CIS integrated functionality, that would otherwise require significant time, effort, or compromise from competing solutions. Origin is pleased to assist TID in optimizing their field service operations, with a solution that’s right-sized for their needs.”
Visit originutility.com to learn more.
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
Contact
OriginContact
Jessica Weiss
650-465-2960
originutility.com
Jessica Weiss
650-465-2960
originutility.com
Categories