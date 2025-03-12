GOGov Welcomes First New Mexico Customer as Pecos Launches Citizen Engagement App
GOGov Expands to New Mexico. The Village of Pecos, NM, has launched its new “Village of Pecos NM” mobile app, marking GOGov’s first customer in the state. The app keeps residents informed with real-time notifications, emergency alerts, and community updates. This milestone highlights GOGov’s commitment to modernizing local government communication nationwide.
Patchogue, NY, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Village of Pecos, New Mexico, is embracing modern technology with the launch of its new mobile app and Citizen Notifications solution, Village of Pecos NM, powered by GOGov. This marks a milestone for GOGov as its first customer in New Mexico, bringing innovative communication tools to local governments in the state.
The “Village of Pecos NM” app is designed to streamline communication between the village and its residents, providing a centralized platform for important updates, information, and community engagement.
With the new app, Pecos residents can receive real-time notifications on topics such as emergency alerts, road closures, and community events, ensuring they stay connected with their local government wherever they are. The app’s user-friendly design makes it easy for residents to access essential information and engage with village services at their convenience.
“We are thrilled to launch our first customer in New Mexico and welcome Pecos to the GOGov community,” said Daryl Blowes, CEO of GOGov. “Our goal is to provide municipalities with the tools they need to modernize communication and enhance citizen engagement. We look forward to supporting more communities across New Mexico and beyond.”
The Village of Pecos NM app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
About GOGov:
GOGov is a Long Island-based Government Technology company dedicated to empowering government agencies and municipalities with cutting-edge technology solutions. GOGov is used by millions of citizens in over 400 local governments and includes solutions for Citizen Requests, Code Enforcement, Citizen Notifications and Online Permitting & Licensing. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive its growth and success in the government technology sector.
Contact
GOGovContact
Kyle Ackerman
(925) 456-4468
www.gogovapps.com
