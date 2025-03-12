GOGov Welcomes First New Mexico Customer as Pecos Launches Citizen Engagement App

GOGov Expands to New Mexico. The Village of Pecos, NM, has launched its new “Village of Pecos NM” mobile app, marking GOGov’s first customer in the state. The app keeps residents informed with real-time notifications, emergency alerts, and community updates. This milestone highlights GOGov’s commitment to modernizing local government communication nationwide.