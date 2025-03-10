Author Dr. Ezell F. Smith’s New Book, "Tripod and the Plastic Boat," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Kind-Hearted Alligator Who Helps a Family in Need
Recent release “Tripod and the Plastic Boat” from Page Publishing author Dr. Ezell F. Smith is a captivating story that centers around Tripod, an alligator who was only born with three limbs. One day, while Tripod is playing with his friends, he spots a family of humans in distress and does everything he can to help them, setting a good example for the rest of the alligators.
Marrero, LA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ezell F. Smith, an accomplished musician, songwriter, and author who currently works as a health professional and holds a doctorate degree in theology, has completed his new book, “Tripod and the Plastic Boat”: a riveting tale that centers around Tripod, a gentle alligator who was born with only three limbs, and sets out to prove himself after being made fun of all his life.
In “Tripod and the Plastic Boat,” readers are introduced to Tripod, an alligator who lacks self-confidence after being made fun of all his life for having been born with only three limbs. One day, while playing with friends, Tripod takes up a dare to go swimming in the river, but when he spots a family of humans being threatened by a shark and piranhas, he sets off to help them and show just how nice alligators can be.
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Ezell F. Smith’s enthralling tale was inspired by an incident when the author met a peaceful, three-legged alligator while attending a golf tournament in New Orleans. This moment reminded Dr. Smith of his work in helping kids develop a sense of strength, courage, and determination while not allowing a disability to get in their way, thus leading to him writing Tripod’s motivational story.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help Dr. Smith’s tale come to life, “Tripod and the Plastic Boat” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover how they too can be special, no matter what limitations they might face.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tripod and the Plastic Boat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
