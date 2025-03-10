Author Alexandria Archer’s New Book, "Beneath the Mask," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Woman as She Navigates Her Confusing Feelings for Her Superior Officer
Recent release “Beneath the Mask” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Archer is a stirring tale that follows Arabella, who joins the army in search of family only to be met with a mysterious superior officer that she is somehow drawn to. When the two are trapped on a mission together, they become forced to confront the brewing passion between them.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexandria Archer, a full-time nurse who currently lives on the West Coast with her husband, two dogs, and a fish named Jack, has completed her new book, “Beneath the Mask”: a riveting story of one woman’s ever-changing relationship with her superior officer in the military that threatens to derail her service.
“Arabella is a woman with a dark past who never belonged anywhere,” writes Alexandria. “Joining the military should have given her a sense of family, but there’s one man who makes it his job to ensure she doesn’t belong: Reaper, her cold-hearted, mask-wearing superior officer. Despite the constant head-butting, she can’t help but notice she is somehow drawn to the mysterious man—to the violence of him and the electricity of his proximity. Their opposing natures reach a head when they get trapped on a mission together and are forced to face their demons. Will they kill each other, or consume each other?”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexandria Archer’s enthralling tale will keep readers spellbound as they follow Arabella and Reaper’s journey together as they fight against the magnetic pull between them both. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Beneath the Mask” will keep the pages turning, leading to a thrilling climax that promises to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Beneath the Mask” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
