Author Alexandria Archer’s New Book, "Beneath the Mask," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Woman as She Navigates Her Confusing Feelings for Her Superior Officer

Recent release “Beneath the Mask” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Archer is a stirring tale that follows Arabella, who joins the army in search of family only to be met with a mysterious superior officer that she is somehow drawn to. When the two are trapped on a mission together, they become forced to confront the brewing passion between them.