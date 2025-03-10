Author Anthony J. Witkowski’s New Book, “These Ladies Have Names: The US Large-Cent Portraits,” is a Fascinating Look at the Women of the Us Large-Cent Coins
Recent release “These Ladies Have Names: The US Large-Cent Portraits” from Page Publishing author Anthony J. Witkowski is a thought-provoking historical fiction that takes a look at the portraits of women found on the US large-cent coins, offering hypothetical answers to who these women might be and why their visages were printed on US coinage.
Novi, MI, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony J. Witkowski, who holds a BA degree in manufacturing and a Master of International Administration (MIA) degree from Central Michigan University, has completed his new book, “These Ladies Have Names: The US Large-Cent Portraits”: a compelling look at whose faces grace the historical US large-cent coin, and why they were chosen to represent American coinage.
“These Ladies Have Names: The US Large-Cent Portraits” is a unique blend of numismatic exploration and historical fiction. The book delves into the rich history and stories behind the iconic portraits featured on US large-cent coins while also weaving a narrative that brings these historical figures to life. Through meticulous research and imaginative storytelling, the author provides readers with a deeper understanding of the individuals immortalized on these coins and the historical context in which they lived. From political figures to everyday citizens, each portrait serves as a gateway to a fascinating tale waiting to be discovered.
“On the following pages, this student of US large cents would like to offer up as much compelling information, resources, testimonials and arguments as to possibly sway numismatists into adopting the legitimate portraits’ names instead of the long-standing given generic,” writes Witkowski. “Letting these nameless portraits go unrecognized for nearly two centuries perpetuates an injustice. Women in 1793–1857 were subject to coverture law and the burgeoning nation was more concerned with wars, yellow fever, Native Indians, and expansionism, with little mentions given to the minutia of portraits. This effort becomes fleeting with each passing year—memories become vague; records become lost. The hope is among the army of coin collectors that some may find the time to add to the following composite, much in the same way die variety or die state collectors make discoveries.
“This book will explore some of the relationships between the parties of interest, further shedding light on the plausibility of the particular portraits. Findings that have not been made well known, though documented in public records, will offer even more insights. I have spent decades collecting middle-date large cents and, in between, hunting for coins I would come across articles that would touch on information about the portraits. I would put them aside in accumulated fashion until the preponderance now makes me ask, ‘Is this not long overdue?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony J. Witkowski’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s fascination with large-cent coins, which began at the age of ten years old after he began collecting these historical coins. Drawing upon years of research and special interest, Witkowski weaves a captivating argument for each of his theories on who the large-cent coins are modeled after, making this a must-read for those interested in the history of American currency and coinage.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “These Ladies Have Names: The US Large-Cent Portraits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
