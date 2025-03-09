Cris Cyborg Scores 2nd Round KO in Return to Professional Boxing
17X MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg returns to Professional Boxing with a 2nd round KO over Karen Fernandez in Santa Marta Colombia to improve her record to 3-0 (2KO's).
Las Vegas, NV, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is looking to accomplish something never done before in combat sports. The Current PFL MMA Champion, Cyborg is competing in Professional Boxing in an attempt to become the only fighter to hold world championships in both Boxing and MMA at the same time. Cyborg, who has had two Boxing exhibition bouts in addition to two professional fights, made her return to the sport of Boxing in spectacular fashion Monday night in Santa Marta, Colombia. Utilizing a strong jab to control the distance in the 1st round, Cyborg put her punching power on display in round 2 landing several devastating body punches before leaving her opponent Karen Fernandez down on the canvas, scoring a 2nd round KO victory. With the win. With the performance Cyborg officially improves her professional boxing record to 3-0 (2KO's).
Speaking to members of the media following her victory Cyborg had this to say, "Each time I get in the Boxing ring I can feel myself getting more comfortable in the sport of Boxing. It is my goal to be the only person to ever hold MMA and Boxing World Championships concurrently." Weighing in at 152 pounds, the most recent victory for Cyborg could potentially set up a Mega Fight with Boxing legend and current WBC Super welterweight World Champion Cecilia Braekhus later this fall.
Speaking to members of the media following her victory Cyborg had this to say, "Each time I get in the Boxing ring I can feel myself getting more comfortable in the sport of Boxing. It is my goal to be the only person to ever hold MMA and Boxing World Championships concurrently." Weighing in at 152 pounds, the most recent victory for Cyborg could potentially set up a Mega Fight with Boxing legend and current WBC Super welterweight World Champion Cecilia Braekhus later this fall.
Contact
CrisCyborg.comContact
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Categories