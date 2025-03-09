Dr. Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic Presents 2 Day Ayurveda Body Constitution Course (Online)
Dr. Ashok's Ayurvedic Clinic in Birmingham announces the launch of a two day online course on Ayurvedic Constitutional Analysis, designed for anyone who wishes to improve their physical and mental well-being, on 5 April 2025.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic will present an exclusive, transformative two day Ayurveda Body Constitution Course (15 hours online course), to be held online on 5 April 2025 at 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM (UK time), led by Dr. Ashok Kumar Rawal, one of the most respected names in the field of Ayurveda.
The participants will discover the art of Prakriti Pariksha (body constitution analysis), a time-tested approach to health and wellness that’s been successfully helping people in the West for over two decades.
Participants will:
Learn how the three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha — shape health, emotions, and energy.
Gain personalised insights into optimising their daily routines.
Receive expert tips on maintaining balance in the modern world.
Engage in a live Q&A with Dr Kumar to address individual concerns.
This exclusive course is designed for wellness enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, and anyone (above 18 years of age) eager to embrace a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being.
"Your Prakriti is your superpower. Learn it. Embrace it. Live it. In the orchestra of life, we each have our unique melody. Ayurveda teaches us not to suppress it but to tune it. Your Prakriti isn’t a limitation; it’s your potential. By aligning with it, you don’t just heal — you thrive." says Dr. Ashok Kumar, Chief Ayurveda Physician.
For more information or to register, visit : https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/courses/ayurveda-body-constitution-course/ or email us at info@drashokayurveda.co.uk
Registrations are now open. Course access details will be sent to your registered email id upon payment confirmation.
Join the journey to self-discovery and balance with the world's leading Ayurveda expert.
About Dr. Ashok Kumar
Dr. Kumar is the founder of Dr Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic in the UK, a renowned hub for authentic Ayurvedic healing. With a special focus on Ayurveda education, he has successfully delivered courses on Ayurveda constitutional analysis since 2005, empowering countless individuals to live healthier lives and improve their relations with themselves and others around them.
About Dr. Ashok Kumar
Dr. Kumar is the founder of Dr Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic in the UK, a renowned hub for authentic Ayurvedic healing. With a special focus on Ayurveda education, he has successfully delivered courses on Ayurveda constitutional analysis since 2005, empowering countless individuals to live healthier lives and improve their relations with themselves and others around them.
Contact
Dr. Ashok Kumar
+44 121 4559494
https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk
