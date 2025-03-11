Joy Gill’s Newly Released "Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh" is a Transformative Guide for Women Seeking Healing and Self-Love
“Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Gill is a profound exploration of healing and self-acceptance, encouraging women to recognize their worth and embrace God’s love in order to break free from toxic relationships.
New York, NY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh”: an empowering journey toward emotional healing and self-discovery. “Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh” is the creation of published author, Joy Gill, an ordained minister and board-certified life coach with over thirty years of experience in helping women in areas of inner healing and spiritual growth.
Gill shares, “Living with Mr. Wrong, hoping he will transform into Mr. Right, is the plight of a woman who is suffering from broken consciousness. Choosing toxic relationships over the healing of her soul, she finds herself sinking into an emotional abyss, slipping away from her identity and purpose. Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh will inspire women to embrace God’s love for them. In doing so, they will make a journey of learning to love themselves. While it is not our fault who broke us, it is our responsibility to make sure we heal. Remember this: a broken soul can only attract its counterpart. This is why we find ourselves in the same situation again and again.
“After reading Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh, you will realize your value lies within you and not in who lies beside you. You will be equipped to better discern what type of relationship you are entertaining and if it’s right for you. You will be challenged to position yourself so you can be recognizable to the right man. You will also discover what healthy relationships look like and gain the strength to walk away from anything less.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Gill’s new book offers practical insights and strategies for women looking to break free from unhealthy patterns and build a fulfilling life rooted in self-love and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Recognizing Your Jesus in the Flesh,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
