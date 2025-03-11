B.R. Whorton’s Newly Released "The Whains of War: Volume One" is a Compelling and Historically Rich Narrative of Faith and Sacrifice
“The Whains of War: Volume One” from Christian Faith Publishing author B.R. Whorton is a gripping tale of one family’s multigenerational service in America's wars, woven with themes of faith, duty, and resilience.
Platte City, MO, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Whains of War: Volume One”: a historically rooted exploration of faith, sacrifice, and the deep legacy of one family’s devotion to both country and God. “The Whains of War: Volume One” is the creation of published author, B.R. Whorton, who was blessed to be born into a family on both sides, rooted in farming and faith. But both also had a legacy of service spanning WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terror. His father retired as a firefighter who served through the most horrific natural disasters and terrorist attacks in American history. B. R. Whorton enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2000 and served until 2008. Since leaving the Corps, he has worked for many years in the car business and as a bail bondsman.
Whorton shares, “Roy Whain did what hundreds of others have done, following in the hoofprints of his father and grandfather when he joined the Cavalry of the United States Army. But his service in the Great War would lay an enormous stone in the foundation of a legacy of service, faith, and sacrifice that would carry his son, grandson, and great-grandson through more than a century of America’s wars. Based on the true story of one family’s service to our nation and their God, The Whains of War, Volume 1 tells the story of Roy Whain, and his adventures and horrors with General Pershing and General Patton on the Mexican incursion and then on to France for the “War to end all wars.” He would live if just barely, to see his own son and grandson prove that nickname false. With his beloved back home waiting for him and praying for his safe return, and the chaplain who kept his spirit grounded, Roy witnessed the most atrocious suffering and evil, and the purest of honor and bravery in the face of unimaginable terror. With God as his guide, he walked through history and would have those memories branded into his mind for the rest of his life. The events depicted in this work of historical fiction are based on historical fact and the true story of my family. Come join us on our journey through hell and back to salvation and peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B.R. Whorton’s new book offers readers an emotionally resonant and historically faithful account of one family’s multigenerational military service, bringing to light the deep connection between faith and endurance through times of war.
Consumers can purchase “The Whains of War: Volume One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Whains of War: Volume One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
