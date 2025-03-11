Laura Chignola’s Newly Released "My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Loyalty
“My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Chignola is a touching story about the unwavering bond between two dogs, one of whom becomes a guiding companion for the other as he loses his sight.
Greenville, NC, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog,” a heartwarming story of friendship, care, and unconditional love between two dogs, is the creation of published author, Laura Chignola.
Laura and Holly Chignola are a mother-daughter duo based in North Carolina, both originally from New Jersey. Holly has graduated with a BFA in illustration, while Laura works for a local nonprofit organization. Both love their community and God. They love to serve and touch the hearts of others. This is the first book created together, and they wish to relate more in the future.
Chignola shares, “Sammy and Chester are the Chignola family’s dogs. The dogs were inseparable and did everything together, including walking, playing, sleeping, and eating; anything you can name, they would do side by side. As time went on, Chester lost his sight, but Sammy still never left his side and knew exactly how to help him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Chignola’s new book showcases the deep emotional connection between pets and the lengths they go to care for each other.
Consumers can purchase “My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
