DeVere Orin Kelley’s Newly Released “The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS” is an Inspiring Celebration of Generosity and Compassion
“The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS: Generosity, Compassion, and Goodwill! (Kindness Comes in All Colors!)” from Christian Faith Publishing author DeVere Orin Kelley is an uplifting exploration of the many facets of kindness and goodwill that enrich our world. The book emphasizes how acts of kindness, whether large or small, positively impact individuals and communities across the globe.
Casnovia, MI, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS: Generosity, Compassion, and Goodwill! (Kindness Comes in All Colors!),” a heartfelt and illuminating book that delves into the diverse expressions of kindness that shape our lives and our world, is the creation of published author, DeVere Orin Kelley.
Kelley shares, “Kindness is the fabric of our existence, and it drapes the world in so many different colors. It spans the globe infecting all the countries of the world positively. DeVere captures the essence of this behavior sent down from the heavenly Father. He provided many examples of generosity, humanity, goodwill, and a sense of endearment to the world.
“The author has a strong passion for displaying many forms of kindness in his book, which has always been a major component of his existence and trajectory. He displays many acts of goodwill toward people that he has made some contact with during his time on this earth, and he also shares some positive stories where people have extended their hand in kindness to him for many years. This book offers something for every human being on this earth that spans the universe. As you roam through the pages, you will get a glimpse of what makes this world so worthwhile, special, and intriguing because of the people that we encounter on our journey on this earth.
“This book will be a fascinating journey for you with some delightful examples of generosity to people who might be less fortunate than you are. The images in the book demonstrate that there is plenty of humanity to go around in the world when your heart is in the right place as he shares his manifesto with the world. Please sit back and enjoy the ride scanning through the pages of this book. You will walk away with a huge smile on your face with many blessings from above. DeVere also states, it does not always have to be about the world, it should always be about the people in the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeVere Orin Kelley’s new book is a touching testament to the power of kindness and the positive impact it has on our lives and communities.
Consumers can purchase “The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS: Generosity, Compassion, and Goodwill! (Kindness Comes in All Colors!)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS: Generosity, Compassion, and Goodwill! (Kindness Comes in All Colors!),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
