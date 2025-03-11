DeVere Orin Kelley’s Newly Released “The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS” is an Inspiring Celebration of Generosity and Compassion

“The Act of HUMAN KINDNESS: Generosity, Compassion, and Goodwill! (Kindness Comes in All Colors!)” from Christian Faith Publishing author DeVere Orin Kelley is an uplifting exploration of the many facets of kindness and goodwill that enrich our world. The book emphasizes how acts of kindness, whether large or small, positively impact individuals and communities across the globe.