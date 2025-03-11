John Walker’s Newly Released "Final Word of the Lord" is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and the End Times
“Final Word of the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Walker is a thought-provoking examination of prophetic scripture, offering a detailed look at the unfolding events leading to Christ’s return and the fate of believers in the last days.
Clinton, PA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Final Word of the Lord,” a powerful and insightful study on biblical prophecy, presenting a scripturally grounded perspective on the tribulations, rapture, and ultimate fulfillment of God’s plan for humanity, is the creation of published author, John Walker.
John Walker shares, “Biblical prophecy is manifesting, and the pages of the book of Revelation are unfolding before our eyes. We may be the generation to witness the end of the age and the glorious appearance of the Lord Jesus Christ. Yet before Christ’s return, the Earth will experience an extended period of sorrow, marked by wars, famine, and natural disasters. This will lead to Great Tribulation, a time when believers in Christ will face intense persecution for their faith. Some will be martyred, and all will be hated for Christ’s name’s sake. The affliction will be so severe that there will be a great falling away from the faith, with some professing Christians betraying their brethren.
Immediately after the tribulation of those days, Spirit-filled followers of Christ will be raptured. The remnant of the 12 tribes of Israel will witness the departure of the Church, just as Elisha witnessed the prophet Elijah’s rapture and took his place. At that time, Israel will acknowledge Jesus as Lord and Savior and will assume the Church’s mantle. Then, God Almighty will pour out His wrath upon humanity for persecuting His Church, rejecting His Son, and refusing to repent of their sins. Finally, Jesus will appear in glory with His glorified Church and reveal Himself to the world.
john@finalword.info
www.finalword.info
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Walker’s new book offers an urgent and biblically rich message for those seeking understanding and preparation for the prophesied events of the last days.
Consumers can purchase “Final Word of the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Final Word of the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
John Walker shares, “Biblical prophecy is manifesting, and the pages of the book of Revelation are unfolding before our eyes. We may be the generation to witness the end of the age and the glorious appearance of the Lord Jesus Christ. Yet before Christ’s return, the Earth will experience an extended period of sorrow, marked by wars, famine, and natural disasters. This will lead to Great Tribulation, a time when believers in Christ will face intense persecution for their faith. Some will be martyred, and all will be hated for Christ’s name’s sake. The affliction will be so severe that there will be a great falling away from the faith, with some professing Christians betraying their brethren.
Immediately after the tribulation of those days, Spirit-filled followers of Christ will be raptured. The remnant of the 12 tribes of Israel will witness the departure of the Church, just as Elisha witnessed the prophet Elijah’s rapture and took his place. At that time, Israel will acknowledge Jesus as Lord and Savior and will assume the Church’s mantle. Then, God Almighty will pour out His wrath upon humanity for persecuting His Church, rejecting His Son, and refusing to repent of their sins. Finally, Jesus will appear in glory with His glorified Church and reveal Himself to the world.
john@finalword.info
www.finalword.info
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Walker’s new book offers an urgent and biblically rich message for those seeking understanding and preparation for the prophesied events of the last days.
Consumers can purchase “Final Word of the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Final Word of the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories