M. A. Patton’s Newly Released "Once Saved, Always Saved?" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Salvation
“Once Saved, Always Saved?” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. A. Patton is a compelling exploration of Christian salvation, questioning the widely held belief and encouraging readers to delve deeper into their faith and understanding of biblical teachings.
Louisville, KY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Once Saved, Always Saved?”: a thought-provoking and insightful study on the doctrine of eternal security. “Once Saved, Always Saved?” is the creation of published author, M. A. Patton, who has used her life experiences to minister to abused women and lead them to Jesus Christ. The author is married, has six grown children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. M. A. has lived in several states over the years.
Patton shares, “M.A. Patton had a very abusive childhood and has overcome it because of the relationship with the Lord, Jesus Christ. M.A. has been a born again Christian for 42 years because the Lord Jesus Christ called M.A. by name upon contemplating suicide. The author is married, has three daughters and three step-children, seven grand-children, and one great grand child. M.A. has lived in several states over the years. The author enjoys traveling, horses ,gardening, flowers, yard work, and watching God's animals and birds that He made for us to enjoy what He created. M.A. enjoys making beaded jewelry. M.A. enjoys dressing in blue jeans, western shirts, belts, and boots. M.A. spends hours and hours studying the Word, cross referencing, and searching for the truth in the Word. For leisure time M.A. enjoys reading mystery and detective novels. The author has sang mostly gospel music for decades at nursing homes, picnics, churches, revivals, and for senior citizens. M.A. considers ones self as an evangelist and talks to whosever will listen about the Lord, Jesus Christ and how He loves them and their need to be born again to enter into Heaven along with obedience to the Ten Commandment with repentance. M.A. has no greater enjoyment than leading a lost soul to Jesus Christ, and thus fasts, prays, and intercedes daily for lost loved ones, friends, and neighbors that they may chose to be born again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. A. Patton’s new book provides a detailed examination of the concept of eternal security, encouraging readers to reflect on their own beliefs and relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Once Saved, Always Saved?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Saved, Always Saved?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
