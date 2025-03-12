Author Jagadeesh Nambiar Releases "SEO Facelift," a New Guide on Modern AI-Driven SEO Strategies
"SEO Facelift" by Jagadeesh Nambiar is a comprehensive guide for digital marketers, entrepreneurs, and SEO professionals. Covering AI-driven strategies, advanced optimization techniques, and real-world case studies, the book offers actionable insights to improve website rankings and visibility. Available now on Kindle, SEO Facelift helps businesses adapt to the evolving SEO landscape with practical, data-driven solutions.
Kochi, India, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SEO expert and author Jagadeesh Nambiar has released his latest book, SEO Facelift, a comprehensive guide designed to help businesses and digital marketers navigate the ever-changing landscape of search engine optimization. Available now on Kindle, the book provides insights into AI-driven SEO, technical optimizations, and strategic frameworks for improved website performance.
With nearly two decades of experience in ecommerce and digital marketing, Nambiar has helped businesses improve their online visibility. As the founder of the JagSEO Blog, a widely read SEO resource since 2005, he brings hands-on expertise and real-world case studies to this book.
“SEO is no longer just about keywords and backlinks—it’s about intent, experience, and adaptability,” says Jagaeesh Nambiar. “With this book, I wanted to provide a structured approach to SEO that businesses can implement immediately to see measurable results.”
About SEO Facelift
Covers modern SEO tactics, including AI-powered strategies.
Provides actionable frameworks for technical SEO, content marketing, and user experience.
Features case studies and checklists to help businesses implement best practices.
"SEO Facelift" is now available on Kindle at Amazon.
About the Author
Jagadeesh Nambiar is an SEO consultant and digital marketing strategist with over 20 years of experience. He is known for his expertise in ecommerce SEO, UX, and content optimization. His JagSEO Blog, established in 2005, has been a trusted resource for marketers seeking practical SEO insights.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:
919633709557
