Author Jagadeesh Nambiar Releases "SEO Facelift," a New Guide on Modern AI-Driven SEO Strategies

"SEO Facelift" by Jagadeesh Nambiar is a comprehensive guide for digital marketers, entrepreneurs, and SEO professionals. Covering AI-driven strategies, advanced optimization techniques, and real-world case studies, the book offers actionable insights to improve website rankings and visibility. Available now on Kindle, SEO Facelift helps businesses adapt to the evolving SEO landscape with practical, data-driven solutions.