Joey E. Eason’s Newly Released "My Grandmother’s Prayers" is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Spiritual Legacy of Praying Grandmothers
“My Grandmother’s Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joey E. Eason is a touching narrative that shares the impact of a grandmother’s prayers on future generations, offering inspiration and a deep sense of faith that transcends time.
Maumee, OH, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Grandmother’s Prayers”: a moving and personal account of the power of prayer, passed down through generations, showcasing how a grandmother's faith can shape the lives of children and grandchildren. “My Grandmother’s Prayers” is the creation of published author, Joey E. Eason.
The author originally wrote this book for her family members, to share with those who have never met their grandparents, have no knowledge of their spiritual legacy, and personal stories about who they were. It was no surprise to hear that so many others had praying grandmothers also and similar stories to tell. This book is written from the memories of an eleven-year-old, who is now a senior in age and has become a praying grandmother too.
Eason shares, “My grandmothers were great women of God who were awesome prayer warriors and loved their God. They were consistent in their prayers for their children and children’s children. Their heartfelt desire to God was that all of their children and grandchildren would come to know God and love him. Their prayers covered us then and cover all of us now. Our spiritual legacy covers over six generations and will cover many generations to come. We are a blessed family because of Our Grandmother’s Prayers. I pray that this book will bless all who read it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joey E. Eason’s new book honors the spiritual strength of grandmothers and the lasting impact of their prayers, offering hope and inspiration to readers from all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “My Grandmother’s Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Grandmother’s Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author originally wrote this book for her family members, to share with those who have never met their grandparents, have no knowledge of their spiritual legacy, and personal stories about who they were. It was no surprise to hear that so many others had praying grandmothers also and similar stories to tell. This book is written from the memories of an eleven-year-old, who is now a senior in age and has become a praying grandmother too.
Eason shares, “My grandmothers were great women of God who were awesome prayer warriors and loved their God. They were consistent in their prayers for their children and children’s children. Their heartfelt desire to God was that all of their children and grandchildren would come to know God and love him. Their prayers covered us then and cover all of us now. Our spiritual legacy covers over six generations and will cover many generations to come. We are a blessed family because of Our Grandmother’s Prayers. I pray that this book will bless all who read it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joey E. Eason’s new book honors the spiritual strength of grandmothers and the lasting impact of their prayers, offering hope and inspiration to readers from all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “My Grandmother’s Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Grandmother’s Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories