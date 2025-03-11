Joanne Raczkiewicz’s Newly Released “Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Perseverance, and Spiritual Healing
“Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Raczkiewicz is a heartfelt and faith-driven collection of personal testimonies, poetry, short stories, and reflections that encourage readers to trust in God’s plan and find strength in His guidance.
West Bend, WI, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness”: a moving account of faith, resilience, and transformation. “Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness” is the creation of published author, Joanne Raczkiewicz, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Wisconsin.
Joanne Raczkiewicz shares, “'Human strength, human abilities…they have their limits, but the things of God are beyond that. Take the step of faith. Answer the call. Say yes when it doesn’t make any sense. Be the light in the darkness. God does the rest!' Amazingly, this prophetic word from God was given to Joanne in 2008, four months before she knew she would have to quit her job.
“In 1992, Joanne was given the diagnosis that she would lose her sight. This altered an already troubled marriage. Divine intervention was needed for this broken vessel.
When Joanne called out to God, she began her spiritual journey with Him as her guide. He taught her how not to doubt, how to escape a jail of unforgiveness, and how to become His friend. She also learned how to triumph over fear while she grew to realize who she was in Christ.
“Enjoy this unique blend of Joanne’s testimonies, diverse poems, stories, and some humorous allegories. Like stepping stones, these creative writings paralleled the faith journey she walked. They include relevant Scriptures that taught, inspired, and gave her hope.
“Journey to a Place Called Done will help you as you walk your own life journey. The message here will instill in you the courage to keep on walking and never give up until you reach your finished victory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Raczkiewicz’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and an encouragement to all who seek spiritual renewal and wholeness.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to a Place Called Done: Broken Vessel to Wholeness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
