Danielle Grubb’s Newly Released "Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3" is a Thrilling Conclusion to an Exciting Science Fiction Adventure
“Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Grubb is a captivating tale of courage, mystery, and friendship as a group of students race to uncover hidden truths and restore the foundation of their Academy.
Sandston, VA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3”: a gripping and imaginative continuation of a unique science fiction series. “Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3” is the creation of published author, Danielle Grubb, who loves working with middle school students in the youth group at church. She also loves to create fantasy stories through the lens of Bible theology. Her favorite hobby is crocheting creatures of all kinds and hats. Danielle lives in Virginia with her parents and her dog, Dex. Go visit Danielle on her Facebook page, @DLynnGCreations, for fun posts and updated information.
Danielle Grubb shares, “Trinity Academy, one of the best career schools in the United Planets, is set up with three programs of training—it is one of a kind. But some say the school has forgotten its past and the foundation it was built on. With the three students of the founding families now having access to the Under Library, they can set the Academy back to the way it was, but some would rather destroy it than have its secrets revealed.
“Andrew’s father is now with the kidnapped parents. This gives everyone hope that they can bring them home. But not knowing where in the galaxy they are does make it hard to mount a rescue. The students will have to look through the old records in the Under Library to find the right star chart, but what else will they find? With threats to destroy the Academy and Patricia’s family being targeted too for kidnapping, will Andrew and his friends ever be safe at Trinity Academy, or will the enemy take all they hold dear?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Grubb’s new book offers readers an exciting conclusion to the Trinity Academy Trilogy, complete with unexpected twists and powerful lessons of faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
