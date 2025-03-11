Guy Amerson’s Newly Released "Sueños de Resurrección" is a Profound Exploration of Faith, Purpose, and God’s Divine Plan
“Sueños de Resurrección” from Christian Faith Publishing author Guy Amerson is an inspiring and thought-provoking examination of how God’s desires for His people often differ from worldly expectations, offering readers a deeper understanding of spiritual fulfillment.
Waxahachie, TX, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sueños de Resurrección”: a compelling and spiritually enriching book that challenges readers to see beyond their personal ambitions and embrace God’s greater plan. “Sueños de Resurrección” is the creation of published author, Guy Amerson, a church planter, licensed pastor, and missionary for over forty years. He and his wife spent the first twenty years helping to start two very successful independent churches. For the past fifteen years they have been working in Kenya, where they teach, train and disciple local pastors. They recently moved to Texas, but still travel extensively and continue the work in Kenya.
As director of Amerson Ministries International and Amerson School of Ministries, Guy has worked in Cambodia, Germany, Switzerland, Kenya and the United States. For more information, go to amersonministries.org and click on Training. For more information about AMI, visit amersonministries7@gmail.com.
Amerson shares, “From a man's earliest years, he is taught to follow his dreams. You are encouraged to dream big and hope that God guides you, guides you and helps you achieve your dreams. Even their children's fairy tales and fables were filled with the pride and joy found in seeing their dreams and life goals come true.
“Isn't it interesting that this is not found in God's reality for His saints? How could something so important to the human heart and soul be so different from what God desires for us? As you read and study these stories, you will begin to identify with these women and understand God's true desire for us. If you can truly walk with these women, heart and soul, you too will receive back your dreams of resurrection.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Guy Amerson’s new book offers a transformative perspective on faith, purpose, and trusting in God’s divine timing.
Consumers can purchase “Sueños de Resurrección” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories