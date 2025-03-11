Bill Maust’s Newly Released "The Real Story of Santa Claus" is a Heartwarming Tale That Intertwines Faith, Redemption, and the Spirit of Giving
“The Real Story of Santa Claus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Maust is a thought-provoking and imaginative retelling that connects the origins of Santa Claus to a powerful message of faith, selflessness, and the transformative love of Jesus Christ.
Canfield, OH, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Real Story of Santa Claus”: a captivating and inspiring reimagining of the beloved Christmas figure, exploring a faith-filled journey of redemption. “The Real Story of Santa Claus” is the creation of published author, Bill Maust, the father of three sons: Christian, Collin, and Joshua. He has been married to his wife Deborah for thirty-two years. Bill has spent much of his adult life working with and developing children in both his commitment to education and his work in student ministries. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor of science degree. He spent thirty-five years with a Fortune 500 company before retiring in 2023. Bill has recently spent twelve years in student ministries focusing on biblical teaching. In the formative years of his children, Bill created stories as gifts for his young sons each Christmas. These stories engaged the children while teaching a biblical truth. Two of Bill’s sons are autistic and suffer from seizure disorder. Bill currently resides with his wife and sons in northeast Ohio.
Bill Maust shares, “One of the most well-known stories in the bible is the story of the rich young man. In this story, we learn of a young man who wishes to serve God. When he meets Jesus, he is challenged to sell all his great belongings and follow Jesus in his ministry. The story continues with the young man choosing to not part with his great wealth. This is where the biblical story ends. But what if that is not where the story ends for this young man? What if the story continues and we learn of the true origins of one of the most beloved characters in all of human history? This is where The Real Story of Santa Claus continues the narrative, and we allow ourselves to experience the true magic of Christmas through the love of God. Children will travel with Kris Kringle as he develops all the characteristics and hopes that make Santa one of the most unselfish and giving characters associated with Christmas. This tale will challenge all you thought you knew about Santa Claus while developing an inspiring redemption for humanity. This redemption is found through the love and grace of Jesus Christ!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Maust’s new book is a touching and creative story that offers a fresh perspective on Santa Claus while reinforcing the true meaning of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “The Real Story of Santa Claus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Real Story of Santa Claus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
