Osby D. Watts’s Newly Released "I Thirst: Discovering Living Water" is a Powerful Exploration of Spiritual Fulfillment and Surrender
“I Thirst: Discovering Living Water” from Christian Faith Publishing author Osby D. Watts is an insightful and deeply personal journey that examines the longing for true fulfillment and the only source that can truly satisfy—Jesus Christ.
Indian Land, SC, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Thirst: Discovering Living Water”, an inspiring faith-based exploration of the human need for spiritual fulfillment and the transformative power of surrendering to Christ, is the creation of published author, Osby D. Watts.
Osby is a distinguished veteran, retiring from the United States Air Force after twenty-three years of active-duty service. In serving his country, Osby was stationed in ten different duty locations, spanning seven countries (the US, Germany, Korea, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Qatar). His travels and experiences have aided in his vast perception and outlook on life.
In his spare time, Osby loves to cook, mentor, and make memories with his family. He is a faithful member and leader at Link Church, located in Charlotte North Carolina. Osby is also an honor graduate of Grace Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Ministry. At his core, Osby is a servant who has devoted his life to serving God and serving people.
Watts shares, “There are countless ways to attempt to quench our thirst, but only one way truly satisfies it. Each person harbors an inner craving, a longing for something or someone, and we all pursue contentment through diverse avenues. Some of us navigate life by indulging in worldly pleasures, knowing well that with each sip, we only sink deeper into despair.
“In 'I Thirst,' Osby delves into the profound significance of Jesus’s declaration: “I am thirsty.” He explores how this moment serves as a poignant example for us all—not merely to obey our thirst, but to surrender it.
“'I Thirst' embarks on a personal journey with assessments and prayers, where individuals confront their struggles and mistakes in pursuit of inner fulfillment. Osby candidly shares his testimonies and shortcomings to illustrate that amidst life’s trials, there exists a supernatural and innate longing for someone who can quench our deepest thirst.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Osby D. Watts’s new book is a thought-provoking and soul-stirring guide that encourages readers to seek true satisfaction through faith and surrender.
Consumers can purchase “I Thirst: Discovering Living Water” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Thirst: Discovering Living Water,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
