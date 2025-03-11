Sandy McCheyne McIntire’s New Book, “The Moon Maiden,” Follows Two Strangers Who Find Their Lives Intertwined Through a Twist of Fate, Lies, and Murder
Greenville, MS, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandy McCheyne McIntire, an active tour guide with the Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as a freelance journalist, has completed her most recent book, “The Moon Maiden”: a thrilling novel that centers around Jacob and Chrystiana, two completely different people who find their lives forever entwined when a twist of fate one evening leaves them forever bound.
A long time resident of Greenville, Mississippi, author Sandy McCheyne McIntire developed her love of romance and fantasy novels as a teenager after discovering her grandmother’s Harlequin romance books and “The Lord of the Rings.” She retired after spending over twenty years in the US Army and seventeen years as a reporter at the local newspaper. Raised in the Finger Lakes region of Western New York, she now lives in the Mississippi Delta with her daughter, two grandchildren, her black lab, Shadow, and a small tyrannical feline named Apollo. Her other children and grandkids are scattered from Texas to other parts of Mississippi.
“Jacob Morgan and Chrystiana Dumond are two vastly different people who get thrown together one night by mere happenstance,” writes McIntire. “Although they have nothing in common—he is a local businessman and she a visitor from a far island—fate has a way of entangling them and their families in a web of lies, deceit, and even murder.
“Jacob and Chrystiana have everything going against them—distance, upbringing, education, social standing, and unspoken misconceptions—pulling them apart. Then fate throws in three murders, hidden family secrets, and a kidnapping to further embroil the pair deep into danger. Fate is strong and keeps drawing them together, even as they try to fight their own burning desires. But will it be strong enough to unite the couple across an ocean despite their doubts and fears?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy McCheyne McIntire’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Jacob and Chrystiana’s journey to navigate the wild and unpredictable hand they’ve been dealt. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Moon Maiden” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leading them to an epic conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Moon Maiden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
