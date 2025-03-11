Angel Ayers’s New Book, "The Lucky Ones," is a Captivating Crime Thriller That Follows the Search for a Missing Woman That Evolves Into a Much Larger Investigation
New York, NY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Angel Ayers, an avid reader, a dog lover, and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan from Morrisville, Pennsylvania, has completed her most recent book, “The Lucky Ones”: a riveting novel that follows the detectives of a small town who must investigate the disappearance of a local woman. But as they inch closer to the truth, they soon discover this case might be bigger than they anticipated as the FBI are called in.
“A lot is happening in Morris Hills, the small town where nothing ever happens, when Ebbie Andrews, a single caregiver of her disabled sister, goes missing at a birthday party,” writes Ayers. “Detectives Scott and Miller from MHPD scramble to find clues that will lead them to finding the woman alive. They later team up with Agents Logan and Ayers from the FBI when their cases somehow collide into a messy web of drama, deceit, and crime.”
Published by Fulton Books, Angel Ayers’s book will transport readers as they are swept away into the madness of Ebbie’s disappearance and the ensuing coverup and conspiracy that follows. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Lucky Ones” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning conclusion that promises to stay with them long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Lucky Ones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
