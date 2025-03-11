Martha Kavanaugh Hunt’s New Book, "Edith," is a Poignant Memoir Honoring the Life of the Author’s Mother That Details Her Trials and Triumphs Spanning Nearly Nine Decades
Statham, GA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Martha Kavanaugh Hunt, mother of two and grandmother of four who currently resides near Athens, Georgia, has completed her most recent book, "Edith," a stirring and heartfelt account that documents the life of the author’s mother, exploring the ways in which she overcame a difficult childhood, raised three children, and faced both challenges and successes at every turn.
Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, author Martha Kavanaugh Hunt graduated Converse College, Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she earned a degree in English and Psychology. Her careers have included teaching high school English and 36 years in the Public Relations/Crisis Management business. Martha has always enjoyed writing prose and poetry, so her retirement years have included authoring and editing her own books, as well as the works of others.
Edith is the story of our mother, much of it in her own words, taken from her hand-written jottings and journals during her final years,” writes Hunt. “It’s a compilation of her thoughts and memories from age 8 up until the day she passed at age 95. A cautionary tale of sorts and ‘a love story for the ages,’ Edith recounts Mother’s often-difficult childhood; her marriage to our father, Ernest; the blessings and challenges of three children; the bit of baggage that’s typically brought into a marriage; and the reminder that love conquers all, ending in the welcomed certainty of Eternity.”
Published by Fulton Books, Martha Kavanaugh Hunt’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Edith’s journey through life, revealing her strength and courage with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, Edith is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, blending together a beautiful tapestry of a woman’s life well-lived.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase Edith at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
