Tim Baden’s New Book, "Big Fish Small Pond," is a Poignant Memoir That Details the Struggles and Triumphs the Author Faced as He Embraced His Unique Path Through Life
New Lexington, OH, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tim Baden, who currently serves as a safety director for a construction management company in Ohio, has completed his most recent book, “Big Fish Small Pond”: a compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life story and how life’s many challenges helped to shape his life and family legacy.
Born and raised in the small town of Longstreth, nestled outside Nelsonville, Ohio, author Tim Baden grew up in the heart of an old coal country. He attended Nelsonville-York schools and later enrolled in Tri-County Vocational School. It was during his high school years that he met Judy, who would become his wife. Their bond endured, and they eventually married, sharing a life filled with love and companionship. They are the proud parents to six children and doting grandparents to eight grandchildren.
In “Big Fish Small Pond,” readers will find themselves transported to the foothills of Appalachia, where resilience was as abundant as the black seams of the earth. As Tim Baden recounts his life journey, from humble beginnings to a role that impacts others, he weaves a powerful story of hard work, family ties, and the pursuit of dreams. Within his story, readers will find inspiration, courage, and the reminder that every life, no matter where it begins, can create ripples that touch eternity.
Tim begins his memoir, “In the quiet, small Appalachian town of Longstreth, nestled among rolling hills and whispering pines, I spent my childhood days. Our modest home, a refuge from life’s storms, stood as a testament to my mother’s resilience. She had divorced my abusive father when I was twelve, freeing us from his dark shadow. Raising the three of us on her own was a struggle, but we were better off than before. With four brothers and our loyal mutt, Tippy, I reveled in the simple pleasures of rural life.
“Rubber boots adorned my feet, and a towel became my make-shift superhero cape. I’d dash through trees and hills, imagining daring rescues and epic battles against imaginary foes. The world beyond our small town seemed distant and irrelevant. Here, in the embrace of nature, I found solace.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tim Baden’s book is a story of triumph over adversity, of love that weathers storms, and of a man who was able to turn a small fish in a big pond into a big fish in a small pond. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Big Fish Small Pond” exemplifies the power of perseverance, love, and community.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Big Fish Small Pond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in the small town of Longstreth, nestled outside Nelsonville, Ohio, author Tim Baden grew up in the heart of an old coal country. He attended Nelsonville-York schools and later enrolled in Tri-County Vocational School. It was during his high school years that he met Judy, who would become his wife. Their bond endured, and they eventually married, sharing a life filled with love and companionship. They are the proud parents to six children and doting grandparents to eight grandchildren.
In “Big Fish Small Pond,” readers will find themselves transported to the foothills of Appalachia, where resilience was as abundant as the black seams of the earth. As Tim Baden recounts his life journey, from humble beginnings to a role that impacts others, he weaves a powerful story of hard work, family ties, and the pursuit of dreams. Within his story, readers will find inspiration, courage, and the reminder that every life, no matter where it begins, can create ripples that touch eternity.
Tim begins his memoir, “In the quiet, small Appalachian town of Longstreth, nestled among rolling hills and whispering pines, I spent my childhood days. Our modest home, a refuge from life’s storms, stood as a testament to my mother’s resilience. She had divorced my abusive father when I was twelve, freeing us from his dark shadow. Raising the three of us on her own was a struggle, but we were better off than before. With four brothers and our loyal mutt, Tippy, I reveled in the simple pleasures of rural life.
“Rubber boots adorned my feet, and a towel became my make-shift superhero cape. I’d dash through trees and hills, imagining daring rescues and epic battles against imaginary foes. The world beyond our small town seemed distant and irrelevant. Here, in the embrace of nature, I found solace.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tim Baden’s book is a story of triumph over adversity, of love that weathers storms, and of a man who was able to turn a small fish in a big pond into a big fish in a small pond. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Big Fish Small Pond” exemplifies the power of perseverance, love, and community.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Big Fish Small Pond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories