Author Shera Hinostrosa’s New Book, “Loki's XL Life,” is a Charming Tale That Follows the Wondrous Adventure of Loki, an XL American Bully with a Heart of Gold
Recent release “Loki's XL Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shera Hinostrosa is a captivating story that centers around Loki, an XL American bully who has a zest for life and loves making friends with children. From playing in the park to going for car rides, any day with Loki turns into a great big adventure.
Goodyear, AZ, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shera Hinostrosa, a retired dental hygienist of thirty-one years, has completed her new book, “Loki's XL Life”: an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a large XL American bully named Loki with a loveable heart that manages to make friends no matter where he goes.
“‘Loki’s XL Life’ is a funny and loveable introduction of one very big dog and the adventures he has,” shares Hinostrosa. “He is an XL American bully. Loki is a certified emotional support animal that goes just about everywhere with his human. Everywhere Loki goes, people fall in love with him, and we know you will too!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shera Hinostrosa’s riveting tale was inspired by the author’s real-life bully, Loki, and all of the wonderful adventures they have shared together. With colorful and vibrant artwork designed to help bring Hinostrosa’s story to life, “Loki’s XL Life” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover just how friendly and loveable bullies can be.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Loki's XL Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Loki’s XL Life’ is a funny and loveable introduction of one very big dog and the adventures he has,” shares Hinostrosa. “He is an XL American bully. Loki is a certified emotional support animal that goes just about everywhere with his human. Everywhere Loki goes, people fall in love with him, and we know you will too!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shera Hinostrosa’s riveting tale was inspired by the author’s real-life bully, Loki, and all of the wonderful adventures they have shared together. With colorful and vibrant artwork designed to help bring Hinostrosa’s story to life, “Loki’s XL Life” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover just how friendly and loveable bullies can be.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Loki's XL Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories