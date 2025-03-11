Author James Gardner’s New Book, "Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland," is a Thrilling Tale That Continues the High Seas Adventures of Captain Mobley and His Crew

Recent release “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is a captivating novel that centers around Captain Mobley as and his crew hope aboard the Sheila II for yet another riveting adventure. This time, the captain heads off to Scotland, where he continues his search for his family roots.