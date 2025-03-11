Author James Gardner’s New Book, "Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland," is a Thrilling Tale That Continues the High Seas Adventures of Captain Mobley and His Crew
Recent release “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is a captivating novel that centers around Captain Mobley as and his crew hope aboard the Sheila II for yet another riveting adventure. This time, the captain heads off to Scotland, where he continues his search for his family roots.
Drasco, AR, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Gardner, who joined the US Navy at seventeen, has completed his new book, “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland”: a stirring tale that follows the adventurous Captain Mobley as he and the crew of his ship head off to Scotland, where he hopes to learn more about his ancestors and where he comes from.
“After Captain Mobley takes James and Leilani on two extensive trips to Scotland in search of his roots, he still questions exactly where he comes from,” writes Gardner. “For the crew and all, it’s a wonderful journey in two parts: a tour of Scotland’s history and a second tour by sea. He finds his roots tracing back to a Highland chieftain clan, but what about the Viking generation? So in part 3, he sets off to the Northland in quest of the Vikings.
“Does his search end well? You will have to come aboard the Sheila II with Captain Mobley and the gang!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Gardner’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover the beauty and majesty of the Scottish countryside through the eyes of Captain Mobley and his crew. Expertly paced and full of surprises, “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“After Captain Mobley takes James and Leilani on two extensive trips to Scotland in search of his roots, he still questions exactly where he comes from,” writes Gardner. “For the crew and all, it’s a wonderful journey in two parts: a tour of Scotland’s history and a second tour by sea. He finds his roots tracing back to a Highland chieftain clan, but what about the Viking generation? So in part 3, he sets off to the Northland in quest of the Vikings.
“Does his search end well? You will have to come aboard the Sheila II with Captain Mobley and the gang!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Gardner’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover the beauty and majesty of the Scottish countryside through the eyes of Captain Mobley and his crew. Expertly paced and full of surprises, “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories