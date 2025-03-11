Author Haley Keen’s New Book, “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places,” Inspires and Encourages Readers to Embrace Their Faith
Recent release “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places” from Covenant Books author Haley Keen details her encounter with God through visions and the interpretation of those visions through her writing.
Odessa, TX, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Haley Keen, a born and raised West Texan has completed her new book, “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places”: a faith-affirming work that documents the author’s encounters with God via visions that allowed her to experience heavenly destinations.
In each heavenly destination, Keen learned something different about herself or God. From inner healing to the sword of joy, Keen lets readers know there is so much to discover.
Author Haley Keen loves to write, paint, act, and drink coffee. She has been writing since the age of fourteen and has been involved in local acting since she was a child. She attends church regularly, as well as Bible school. She believes in the power of the Word of God and in having a relationship with Him. She is passionate about influencing her generation through her writing, as she is a young writer. She hopes that her books bring encouragement to people and let them know how much God loves them.
Keen shares, “I am so excited for you to read “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places”! This book is about how extraordinarily the Holy Trinity loves us and wants to encounter us in amazing ways. It showcases how the gifts God gives us are so very important and how He will encounter us through them. He can use your gifts to encounter you in the unique ways He has designed. We get to see a way He does this through the writing of this book. This book holds my personal experiences with the Holy Spirit, through visions and interpretation. I believe that sharing these facts and experiences will make it even more impactful for others. I hope that you experience new wonders of God through inspiration from this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Haley Keen’s new book offers encouragement to readers seeking a stronger connection with God.
Readers can purchase “Far More Than a Book: Destinations in Heavenly Places” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
